Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/fences, walls : concrete

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Concrete Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

In this Australian project, a resort-worthy swimming pool sits beside the industrial-chic kitchen and living area. It's a joy to swim in, of course, but the body of water also provides evaporative cooling for the courtyard.
10 apertures of different sizes arranged above the pool illuminate the front yard with natural light.
The lap pool glistens with vivid blue tiles.
A look at the pool area of Steel House #2. Each major room features floor-to-ceiling glass panels and sliding doors that are all eight feet high.
"Fabio is a triathlete and wanted a lap pool, and it also serves as a sort of plunge pool for the family," Sweet says. "It has a mechanical system that essentially turns the pool into a treadmill for his training." Western red cedar was used throughout the interior ceilings, and polished concrete flooring continues outside as pavers.
Designed to enjoy life, inside & out.
When taking a vacation is as simple as stepping outside.
A view of the pool and a rooftop deck which overlooks the outdoor space.
An expanse of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders opens to the garden and a lap pool.
from Pavilion. Backyard overview