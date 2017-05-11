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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/lighting : hanging

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Hanging Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
While Bhavani's older son swims as a sport, the entire family—including Lollipop the Pit Bull mix—loves an afternoon in the pool. The architect and her husband chose gravel and hardscape for the backyard, so they didn't have to constantly water a lawn in the Austin heat.
Designed to enjoy life, inside & out.
When taking a vacation is as simple as stepping outside.
When your favorite place for a drink is just steps from your living room...
and your go-to burger joint is in the backyard.
Generously shady roof overhangs provide shelter from the summer heat and oversized doors allow air to move through.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
The pool area.
The Master Suite on the end of the house has corner windows to enjoy the view.
Triple-pane windows by Optiwin reduce the ambient temperature of the glass by ten degrees in winter.