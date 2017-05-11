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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/landscapes : shrubs

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Shrubs Design Photos and Ideas

In this Australian project, a resort-worthy swimming pool sits beside the industrial-chic kitchen and living area. It's a joy to swim in, of course, but the body of water also provides evaporative cooling for the courtyard.
The 4,478-square-foot Yellow Door House features two parallel concrete prefab buildings that are offset from each other. Between the structures, a semi-enclosed area features a bar, outdoor shower, and storage racks for surfboards.
The clients had a very clear brief for the outdoor areas. The courtyard was to have at least one large palm tree, which would be clearly visible from the living space, and it was important that the space could be viewed from above and also below from the street entry.
The outdoor spaces—including a courtyard with a small pool—were formed by simply removing the original roof toward the end of the construction, allowing dry working conditions for the majority of the construction period.
The lap pool glistens with vivid blue tiles.
Up close the clean lines of the steel are apparent.
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
"Fabio is a triathlete and wanted a lap pool, and it also serves as a sort of plunge pool for the family," Sweet says. "It has a mechanical system that essentially turns the pool into a treadmill for his training." Western red cedar was used throughout the interior ceilings, and polished concrete flooring continues outside as pavers.
The backyard has been updated with a new pool area that includes a spa and decking, plus a cabana and an outdoor shower. There is also an outdoor fireplace by the lounge area, perfect for entertaining on cool desert nights.
Opposite the dining room is an outdoor seating area overlooking the lap pool and gardens.
The home's abundance of glass creates a peaceful dialogue between the indoors and outdoors.
The deck has space for grilling and lounging alongside a lap pool that extends outward to the ocean.
Designed to enjoy life, inside & out.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Walker Workshop designed Carla House to seamlessly integrate with the existing landscape.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
A view of the pool and a rooftop deck which overlooks the outdoor space.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
An expanse of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders opens to the garden and a lap pool.
Imagine waking up in a room with a stunning view, eating your breakfast on a terrace, walking to a secluded beach for a short dip in the ocean, then drinking wine near a private pool while watching the sunset. That is exactly what Casa Tiny offers to its guests, who can now rent it through Boutique Homes. The cozy house is located on the Oaxaca Coast in Mexico near Casa Wabi, an artists’ retreat founded by Mexican artist Bosco Sodi.
Each villa is equipped with its own salt-water swimming pool and outdoor shower.
A pergola keeps swimmers cool on hot days.
The narrow, elongated pool with a vertical green wall can be seen from inside the apartment.
A pool and sun deck on the eastern side of the plot.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
A new extension connects with the pool deck and lawn.
Swimming pool at rear yard