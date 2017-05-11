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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/pools, tubs, showers : small

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Sphinx, the family Carolina dog, scouts the perimeter of the Concrete Collaborative pavers in the backyard. The pavers were installed on a slight angle to channel water to the surrounding gravel, lawn, and planting beds. This substantially lowers the landscape's water demand. Perforated PVC pipes and a pump move excess rainfall (which would otherwise go to storm drains) into an underground basin where it can later drain off. Redwood fencing reflects the material palette of the interior and creates visual continuity around the backyard.
The 4,478-square-foot Yellow Door House features two parallel concrete prefab buildings that are offset from each other. Between the structures, a semi-enclosed area features a bar, outdoor shower, and storage racks for surfboards.
Day takes a swim in a new lap pool framed by a lush Southern California garden. The lower wall next to the pool is made from stacked Pennsylvania bluestone, which was used for all exterior stone as well.
The clients had a very clear brief for the outdoor areas. The courtyard was to have at least one large palm tree, which would be clearly visible from the living space, and it was important that the space could be viewed from above and also below from the street entry.
The outdoor spaces—including a courtyard with a small pool—were formed by simply removing the original roof toward the end of the construction, allowing dry working conditions for the majority of the construction period.
A pool cage with a retractable awing makes the pool deck feel like a natural extension of the home's interior, while the terraced construction lifts the building up above the level of floods and storm surges.
The U-shaped home wraps around a central garden space with an adjacent pool; floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors create a seamless transition from indoors to out.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
A view of the pool and a rooftop deck which overlooks the outdoor space.
A lap pool at the back of the property.
Imagine waking up in a room with a stunning view, eating your breakfast on a terrace, walking to a secluded beach for a short dip in the ocean, then drinking wine near a private pool while watching the sunset. That is exactly what Casa Tiny offers to its guests, who can now rent it through Boutique Homes. The cozy house is located on the Oaxaca Coast in Mexico near Casa Wabi, an artists’ retreat founded by Mexican artist Bosco Sodi.
The courtyard in the center of the compound opens with a lovely lap pool.
The layout of the three buildings creates a private garden space within the site.
A pergola keeps swimmers cool on hot days.
A pool and sun deck on the eastern side of the plot.
An overview of the courtyard.
The pool area.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
Swimming pool at rear yard
Hog Pen Creek Retreat by Lake|Flato: More than a home, this varied campus of structures in Austin is a retreat to get lost in. Another 2016 AIA award winner.
The study faces the pool area.
Lodged in a hillside along the arid U.S.-Mexico border, an earthy family home absorbs grand vistas of El Paso, Texas, as well as Juárez, Mexico. A lap pool extends toward a canyon.
Triple-pane windows by Optiwin reduce the ambient temperature of the glass by ten degrees in winter.
View South at Noon Time