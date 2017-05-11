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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/landscapes : flowers

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Flowers Design Photos and Ideas

A pool cage with a retractable awing makes the pool deck feel like a natural extension of the home's interior, while the terraced construction lifts the building up above the level of floods and storm surges.