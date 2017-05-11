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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/pools, tubs, showers : large

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
While Bhavani's older son swims as a sport, the entire family—including Lollipop the Pit Bull mix—loves an afternoon in the pool. The architect and her husband chose gravel and hardscape for the backyard, so they didn't have to constantly water a lawn in the Austin heat.
A covered walkway connects the main house (at left) with a flexible-use ADU. The smaller structure was initially offered to Bhavani's parents, but they opted to live under the same roof as the rest of the family.
Up close the clean lines of the steel are apparent.
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
The backyard has been updated with a new pool area that includes a spa and decking, plus a cabana and an outdoor shower. There is also an outdoor fireplace by the lounge area, perfect for entertaining on cool desert nights.
The deck has space for grilling and lounging alongside a lap pool that extends outward to the ocean.
A 40-foot lap pool wraps around the large patio and veranda, connected to the living room and a bedroom via sliding glass doors.
Walker Workshop designed Carla House to seamlessly integrate with the existing landscape.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
from Pavilion. Backyard overview
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
from the pool looking west into sunset
The pool feels as laterally finite as the house feels spacious—but the view goes up forever.
A pool and outdoor lounge area that's shaded by trees.
The narrow, elongated pool with a vertical green wall can be seen from inside the apartment.
An expansive lap pool.
“Tel Aviv is different from the rest of Israel. This is one of the most modern cities in the world.” —Architect Pitsou Kedem
The Master Suite on the end of the house has corner windows to enjoy the view.
Seen from the guesthouse, the new home touches every corner of the property without overwhelming its natural beauty.
The pool juts out perpendicularly from the main house; the land was bulldozed to become level with the concrete pavers.
View South at Noon Time