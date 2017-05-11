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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/landscapes : walkways

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Walkways Design Photos and Ideas

One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
While Bhavani's older son swims as a sport, the entire family—including Lollipop the Pit Bull mix—loves an afternoon in the pool. The architect and her husband chose gravel and hardscape for the backyard, so they didn't have to constantly water a lawn in the Austin heat.
The lap pool glistens with vivid blue tiles.
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
"Fabio is a triathlete and wanted a lap pool, and it also serves as a sort of plunge pool for the family," Sweet says. "It has a mechanical system that essentially turns the pool into a treadmill for his training." Western red cedar was used throughout the interior ceilings, and polished concrete flooring continues outside as pavers.
A sense of privacy is conjured by the abundance of trees at the edge of the site.
The home's abundance of glass creates a peaceful dialogue between the indoors and outdoors.
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
from the pool looking west into sunset
A pool and outdoor lounge area that's shaded by trees.
An overview of the courtyard.
The pool area.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
Swimming pool at rear yard