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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/landscapes : grass

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Grass Design Photos and Ideas

Bordering a six-acre nature preserve, Michael Haverland’s timeless Glass House has a saltwater lap pool, a travertine patio, and a detached 600-square-foot studio.
The 4,478-square-foot Yellow Door House features two parallel concrete prefab buildings that are offset from each other. Between the structures, a semi-enclosed area features a bar, outdoor shower, and storage racks for surfboards.
A punched window opening introduces a contemporary element to the original home. The metal-clad window box contrasts with the Edwardian architecture, while connecting materially to the new addition.
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
The 65-foot-long pool extends from the home and stretches along the property. A separate pool house includes another 20-foot dining table and barbecue area.
Opposite the dining room is an outdoor seating area overlooking the lap pool and gardens.
The U-shaped home wraps around a central garden space with an adjacent pool; floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors create a seamless transition from indoors to out.
When taking a vacation is as simple as stepping outside.
When your favorite place for a drink is just steps from your living room...
and your go-to burger joint is in the backyard.
Generously shady roof overhangs provide shelter from the summer heat and oversized doors allow air to move through.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
A lap pool at the back of the property.
A 40 foot by 10 foot pool is designed to echo the house’s tower with an almost reflection-like alignment.
from Pavilion. Backyard overview
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
from the pool looking west into sunset
The terraces offer its owners many different outdoors spaces where they can enjoy varied perspectives of nature around them.
The outdoor dining and lounge area flows out toward the pool.
Sited on the back of a steep hill, the house is a lightweight and exposed structure with enclosed private rooms at the rear that transition into more open terraces in the front to capture the stunning surrounding views.
The shaded pool cabana shares the backside of the living room's dual fireplace.
The pool area also features an outdoor kitchen.
Each villa is equipped with its own salt-water swimming pool and outdoor shower.
The layout of the three buildings creates a private garden space within the site.
A pergola keeps swimmers cool on hot days.
A pool and sun deck on the eastern side of the plot.
A new extension connects with the pool deck and lawn.
An expansive lap pool.
Seen from the guesthouse, the new home touches every corner of the property without overwhelming its natural beauty.