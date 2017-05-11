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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/pools, tubs, showers : infinity

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
View South at Noon Time