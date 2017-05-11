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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/patio, porch, deck : stone

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
A covered walkway connects the main house (at left) with a flexible-use ADU. The smaller structure was initially offered to Bhavani's parents, but they opted to live under the same roof as the rest of the family.
When taking a vacation is as simple as stepping outside.
and your go-to burger joint is in the backyard.
Generously shady roof overhangs provide shelter from the summer heat and oversized doors allow air to move through.
Triple-pane windows by Optiwin reduce the ambient temperature of the glass by ten degrees in winter.