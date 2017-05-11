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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/locations : slope

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Slope Design Photos and Ideas

Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
A lap pool at the back of the property.
View South at Noon Time