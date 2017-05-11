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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/locations : side yard

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Side Yard Design Photos and Ideas

In this Australian project, a resort-worthy swimming pool sits beside the industrial-chic kitchen and living area. It's a joy to swim in, of course, but the body of water also provides evaporative cooling for the courtyard.
The clients had a very clear brief for the outdoor areas. The courtyard was to have at least one large palm tree, which would be clearly visible from the living space, and it was important that the space could be viewed from above and also below from the street entry.
The outdoor spaces—including a courtyard with a small pool—were formed by simply removing the original roof toward the end of the construction, allowing dry working conditions for the majority of the construction period.
Opposite the dining room is an outdoor seating area overlooking the lap pool and gardens.
The U-shaped home wraps around a central garden space with an adjacent pool; floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors create a seamless transition from indoors to out.
During the day, the pool enlivens the exterior with its dappled reflections; at night it casts a soft glow.
A sense of privacy is conjured by the abundance of trees at the edge of the site.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
A view of the pool and a rooftop deck which overlooks the outdoor space.
A pool and outdoor lounge area that's shaded by trees.
The courtyard in the center of the compound opens with a lovely lap pool.
The narrow, elongated pool with a vertical green wall can be seen from inside the apartment.
An overview of the courtyard.
The pool area.
A new extension connects with the pool deck and lawn.
Swimming pool at rear yard