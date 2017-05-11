Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/patio, porch, deck : wood

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Hunter's son and daughter enjoy a day at the pool. "When my kids saw the pictures they were jealous!
The 4,478-square-foot Yellow Door House features two parallel concrete prefab buildings that are offset from each other. Between the structures, a semi-enclosed area features a bar, outdoor shower, and storage racks for surfboards.
The deck has space for grilling and lounging alongside a lap pool that extends outward to the ocean.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
By interweaving multiple terraces with solid spaces, Saxe has created a dynamic internal interaction between the two levels of the house.
The outdoor dining and lounge area flows out toward the pool.
The layout of the three buildings creates a private garden space within the site.
A pergola keeps swimmers cool on hot days.
A pool and sun deck on the eastern side of the plot.
An expansive lap pool.
Swimming pool at rear yard
The decking on the rooftop is Burmese teak and the colorful Picot pouffes are by Paola Lenti.
“Tel Aviv is different from the rest of Israel. This is one of the most modern cities in the world.” —Architect Pitsou Kedem
Hog Pen Creek Retreat by Lake|Flato: More than a home, this varied campus of structures in Austin is a retreat to get lost in. Another 2016 AIA award winner.
View South at Noon Time