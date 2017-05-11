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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/locations : back yard

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Back Yard Design Photos and Ideas

One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
While Bhavani's older son swims as a sport, the entire family—including Lollipop the Pit Bull mix—loves an afternoon in the pool. The architect and her husband chose gravel and hardscape for the backyard, so they didn't have to constantly water a lawn in the Austin heat.
A covered walkway connects the main house (at left) with a flexible-use ADU. The smaller structure was initially offered to Bhavani's parents, but they opted to live under the same roof as the rest of the family.
Sphinx, the family Carolina dog, scouts the perimeter of the Concrete Collaborative pavers in the backyard. The pavers were installed on a slight angle to channel water to the surrounding gravel, lawn, and planting beds. This substantially lowers the landscape's water demand. Perforated PVC pipes and a pump move excess rainfall (which would otherwise go to storm drains) into an underground basin where it can later drain off. Redwood fencing reflects the material palette of the interior and creates visual continuity around the backyard.
Bordering a six-acre nature preserve, Michael Haverland’s timeless Glass House has a saltwater lap pool, a travertine patio, and a detached 600-square-foot studio.
The 4,478-square-foot Yellow Door House features two parallel concrete prefab buildings that are offset from each other. Between the structures, a semi-enclosed area features a bar, outdoor shower, and storage racks for surfboards.
Day takes a swim in a new lap pool framed by a lush Southern California garden. The lower wall next to the pool is made from stacked Pennsylvania bluestone, which was used for all exterior stone as well.
The bluestone-clad addition appears to gently slide under the roof eave of the existing home, establishing a seamless connection between old and new.
The lap pool provides a focal point both inside and outside. Connecting old and new, as well as public and private, the lap pool links all spaces at the heart of the home.
A punched window opening introduces a contemporary element to the original home. The metal-clad window box contrasts with the Edwardian architecture, while connecting materially to the new addition.
The original chimney peeks above the new rear addition. Throughout the design, there is a play of tactile elements which blend old and new.
The new extension is a serene, private retreat at the rear of the home. The design seamlessly blends indoor living spaces with an outdoor garden and lap pool.
The lap pool glistens with vivid blue tiles.
Up close the clean lines of the steel are apparent.
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
A look at the pool area of Steel House #2. Each major room features floor-to-ceiling glass panels and sliding doors that are all eight feet high.
A pool cage with a retractable awing makes the pool deck feel like a natural extension of the home's interior, while the terraced construction lifts the building up above the level of floods and storm surges.
"Fabio is a triathlete and wanted a lap pool, and it also serves as a sort of plunge pool for the family," Sweet says. "It has a mechanical system that essentially turns the pool into a treadmill for his training." Western red cedar was used throughout the interior ceilings, and polished concrete flooring continues outside as pavers.
The backyard has been updated with a new pool area that includes a spa and decking, plus a cabana and an outdoor shower. There is also an outdoor fireplace by the lounge area, perfect for entertaining on cool desert nights.
The 65-foot-long pool extends from the home and stretches along the property. A separate pool house includes another 20-foot dining table and barbecue area.
The deck has space for grilling and lounging alongside a lap pool that extends outward to the ocean.
Designed to enjoy life, inside & out.
When taking a vacation is as simple as stepping outside.
When your favorite place for a drink is just steps from your living room...
and your go-to burger joint is in the backyard.
Generously shady roof overhangs provide shelter from the summer heat and oversized doors allow air to move through.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
A 40-foot lap pool wraps around the large patio and veranda, connected to the living room and a bedroom via sliding glass doors.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
A lap pool at the back of the property.
An expanse of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders opens to the garden and a lap pool.
A 40 foot by 10 foot pool is designed to echo the house’s tower with an almost reflection-like alignment.
from Pavilion. Backyard overview
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
from the pool looking west into sunset
Imagine waking up in a room with a stunning view, eating your breakfast on a terrace, walking to a secluded beach for a short dip in the ocean, then drinking wine near a private pool while watching the sunset. That is exactly what Casa Tiny offers to its guests, who can now rent it through Boutique Homes. The cozy house is located on the Oaxaca Coast in Mexico near Casa Wabi, an artists’ retreat founded by Mexican artist Bosco Sodi.
The shaded pool cabana shares the backside of the living room's dual fireplace.
The pool area also features an outdoor kitchen.
Each villa is equipped with its own salt-water swimming pool and outdoor shower.
The layout of the three buildings creates a private garden space within the site.
A pergola keeps swimmers cool on hot days.
A pool and sun deck on the eastern side of the plot.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
An expansive lap pool.
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