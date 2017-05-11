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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/landscapes : gardens

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Gardens Design Photos and Ideas

"Fabio is a triathlete and wanted a lap pool, and it also serves as a sort of plunge pool for the family," Sweet says. "It has a mechanical system that essentially turns the pool into a treadmill for his training." Western red cedar was used throughout the interior ceilings, and polished concrete flooring continues outside as pavers.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
from Pavilion. Backyard overview
from the pool looking west into sunset
Each villa is equipped with its own salt-water swimming pool and outdoor shower.
The narrow, elongated pool with a vertical green wall can be seen from inside the apartment.
Swimming pool at rear yard