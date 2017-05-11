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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/fences, walls : metal

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Metal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Hunter's son and daughter enjoy a day at the pool. "When my kids saw the pictures they were jealous!
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
The Master Suite on the end of the house has corner windows to enjoy the view.