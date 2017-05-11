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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/fences, walls : stone

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Stone Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The lap pool, off the kitchen, is one of the home's most serene zones.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”