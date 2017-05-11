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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/locations : garden

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Garden Design Photos and Ideas

10 apertures of different sizes arranged above the pool illuminate the front yard with natural light.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
from Pavilion. Backyard overview
The pool area.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.