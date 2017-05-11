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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/patio, porch, deck : large

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Large Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
While Bhavani's older son swims as a sport, the entire family—including Lollipop the Pit Bull mix—loves an afternoon in the pool. The architect and her husband chose gravel and hardscape for the backyard, so they didn't have to constantly water a lawn in the Austin heat.
On the north side, you’ll find the lap pool which runs 10 feet deep to accommodate one of the homeowners, who insists on entering the pool with a dive every time.
The clients had a very clear brief for the outdoor areas. The courtyard was to have at least one large palm tree, which would be clearly visible from the living space, and it was important that the space could be viewed from above and also below from the street entry.
The outdoor spaces—including a courtyard with a small pool—were formed by simply removing the original roof toward the end of the construction, allowing dry working conditions for the majority of the construction period.
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
A pool cage with a retractable awing makes the pool deck feel like a natural extension of the home's interior, while the terraced construction lifts the building up above the level of floods and storm surges.
The backyard has been updated with a new pool area that includes a spa and decking, plus a cabana and an outdoor shower. There is also an outdoor fireplace by the lounge area, perfect for entertaining on cool desert nights.
The 65-foot-long pool extends from the home and stretches along the property. A separate pool house includes another 20-foot dining table and barbecue area.
Opposite the dining room is an outdoor seating area overlooking the lap pool and gardens.
Along with terraces on each floor, the penthouse also includes a private wraparound roof deck that features a Jacuzzi and 67-foot salt-water lap pool that stretches out over Manhattan.
The deck has space for grilling and lounging alongside a lap pool that extends outward to the ocean.
Designed to enjoy life, inside & out.
When taking a vacation is as simple as stepping outside.
When your favorite place for a drink is just steps from your living room...
A 40-foot lap pool wraps around the large patio and veranda, connected to the living room and a bedroom via sliding glass doors.
A 40 foot by 10 foot pool is designed to echo the house’s tower with an almost reflection-like alignment.
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
from the pool looking west into sunset
The terraces offer its owners many different outdoors spaces where they can enjoy varied perspectives of nature around them.
By interweaving multiple terraces with solid spaces, Saxe has created a dynamic internal interaction between the two levels of the house.
The outdoor dining and lounge area flows out toward the pool.
Sited on the back of a steep hill, the house is a lightweight and exposed structure with enclosed private rooms at the rear that transition into more open terraces in the front to capture the stunning surrounding views.
A pool and outdoor lounge area that's shaded by trees.
The shaded pool cabana shares the backside of the living room's dual fireplace.
The pool area also features an outdoor kitchen.
The courtyard in the center of the compound opens with a lovely lap pool.
An overview of the courtyard.
The pool area.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
The decking on the rooftop is Burmese teak and the colorful Picot pouffes are by Paola Lenti.
Seen from the guesthouse, the new home touches every corner of the property without overwhelming its natural beauty.
Triple-pane windows by Optiwin reduce the ambient temperature of the glass by ten degrees in winter.
View South at Noon Time