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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/fences, walls : wire

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Wire Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
The Master Suite on the end of the house has corner windows to enjoy the view.