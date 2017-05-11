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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/fences, walls : vertical

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Hunter's son and daughter enjoy a day at the pool. "When my kids saw the pictures they were jealous!
The 4,478-square-foot Yellow Door House features two parallel concrete prefab buildings that are offset from each other. Between the structures, a semi-enclosed area features a bar, outdoor shower, and storage racks for surfboards.
The lap pool glistens with vivid blue tiles.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
The layout of the three buildings creates a private garden space within the site.
A pergola keeps swimmers cool on hot days.
The narrow, elongated pool with a vertical green wall can be seen from inside the apartment.
A pool and sun deck on the eastern side of the plot.