Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/pools, tubs, showers : swimming

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Hunter's son and daughter enjoy a day at the pool. "When my kids saw the pictures they were jealous!
Day takes a swim in a new lap pool framed by a lush Southern California garden. The lower wall next to the pool is made from stacked Pennsylvania bluestone, which was used for all exterior stone as well.
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
A look at the pool area of Steel House #2. Each major room features floor-to-ceiling glass panels and sliding doors that are all eight feet high.
A pool cage with a retractable awing makes the pool deck feel like a natural extension of the home's interior, while the terraced construction lifts the building up above the level of floods and storm surges.
The deck has space for grilling and lounging alongside a lap pool that extends outward to the ocean.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Walker Workshop designed Carla House to seamlessly integrate with the existing landscape.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
from Pavilion. Backyard overview
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
from the pool looking west into sunset
The pool feels as laterally finite as the house feels spacious—but the view goes up forever.
Swimming pool at rear yard
The decking on the rooftop is Burmese teak and the colorful Picot pouffes are by Paola Lenti.
“Tel Aviv is different from the rest of Israel. This is one of the most modern cities in the world.” —Architect Pitsou Kedem
The Master Suite on the end of the house has corner windows to enjoy the view.
“The owners envisioned a place that engaged with the outdoors while providing accommodating spaces for their off-season training for triathlons,” Flato notes. A 75-foot-long lap pool on the west end of the home comes in handy during practice.
Hog Pen Creek Retreat by Lake|Flato: More than a home, this varied campus of structures in Austin is a retreat to get lost in. Another 2016 AIA award winner.
Seen from the guesthouse, the new home touches every corner of the property without overwhelming its natural beauty.
View South at Noon Time