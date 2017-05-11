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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/lighting : landscape

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Landscape Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
from Pavilion. Backyard overview
from the pool looking west into sunset
The courtyard in the center of the compound opens with a lovely lap pool.
The narrow, elongated pool with a vertical green wall can be seen from inside the apartment.
The Master Suite on the end of the house has corner windows to enjoy the view.