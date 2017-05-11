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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/landscapes : hardscapes

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Hardscapes Design Photos and Ideas

One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
While Bhavani's older son swims as a sport, the entire family—including Lollipop the Pit Bull mix—loves an afternoon in the pool. The architect and her husband chose gravel and hardscape for the backyard, so they didn't have to constantly water a lawn in the Austin heat.
A covered walkway connects the main house (at left) with a flexible-use ADU. The smaller structure was initially offered to Bhavani's parents, but they opted to live under the same roof as the rest of the family.
The bluestone-clad addition appears to gently slide under the roof eave of the existing home, establishing a seamless connection between old and new.
The lap pool provides a focal point both inside and outside. Connecting old and new, as well as public and private, the lap pool links all spaces at the heart of the home.
The original chimney peeks above the new rear addition. Throughout the design, there is a play of tactile elements which blend old and new.
The new extension is a serene, private retreat at the rear of the home. The design seamlessly blends indoor living spaces with an outdoor garden and lap pool.
Up close the clean lines of the steel are apparent.
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
A look at the pool area of Steel House #2. Each major room features floor-to-ceiling glass panels and sliding doors that are all eight feet high.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
from the pool looking west into sunset
Imagine waking up in a room with a stunning view, eating your breakfast on a terrace, walking to a secluded beach for a short dip in the ocean, then drinking wine near a private pool while watching the sunset. That is exactly what Casa Tiny offers to its guests, who can now rent it through Boutique Homes. The cozy house is located on the Oaxaca Coast in Mexico near Casa Wabi, an artists’ retreat founded by Mexican artist Bosco Sodi.
The courtyard in the center of the compound opens with a lovely lap pool.
An overview of the courtyard.
The pool area.
Swimming pool at rear yard
The Master Suite on the end of the house has corner windows to enjoy the view.
Triple-pane windows by Optiwin reduce the ambient temperature of the glass by ten degrees in winter.