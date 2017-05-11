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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/patio, porch, deck : tile

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The skylight above the pool is an odd shape, one Corral describes as a "rectongulus." It’s this spot, in a home full of beautiful moments, that she likes best. Above you is the sky. The rammed earth surrounds you, the view is in front of you, and the shadows of the trellis dance on the gentle waves of the turquoise pool. "It’s the place where you have all the connections," says Corral.
On the north side, you’ll find the lap pool which runs 10 feet deep to accommodate one of the homeowners, who insists on entering the pool with a dive every time.
The clients had a very clear brief for the outdoor areas. The courtyard was to have at least one large palm tree, which would be clearly visible from the living space, and it was important that the space could be viewed from above and also below from the street entry.
The outdoor spaces—including a courtyard with a small pool—were formed by simply removing the original roof toward the end of the construction, allowing dry working conditions for the majority of the construction period.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
An expanse of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders opens to the garden and a lap pool.