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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/patio, porch, deck : pavers

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

While Bhavani's older son swims as a sport, the entire family—including Lollipop the Pit Bull mix—loves an afternoon in the pool. The architect and her husband chose gravel and hardscape for the backyard, so they didn't have to constantly water a lawn in the Austin heat.
Mila designed the home’s concrete pool, which is finished with a custom plaster. The pool area includes sleek chairs from Cast + Crew.