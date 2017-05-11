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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : lap/landscapes : trees

Outdoor Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Trees Design Photos and Ideas

One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
While Bhavani's older son swims as a sport, the entire family—including Lollipop the Pit Bull mix—loves an afternoon in the pool. The architect and her husband chose gravel and hardscape for the backyard, so they didn't have to constantly water a lawn in the Austin heat.
A covered walkway connects the main house (at left) with a flexible-use ADU. The smaller structure was initially offered to Bhavani's parents, but they opted to live under the same roof as the rest of the family.
In this Australian project, a resort-worthy swimming pool sits beside the industrial-chic kitchen and living area. It's a joy to swim in, of course, but the body of water also provides evaporative cooling for the courtyard.
Bordering a six-acre nature preserve, Michael Haverland’s timeless Glass House has a saltwater lap pool, a travertine patio, and a detached 600-square-foot studio.
Hunter's son and daughter enjoy a day at the pool. "When my kids saw the pictures they were jealous!
10 apertures of different sizes arranged above the pool illuminate the front yard with natural light.
The bluestone-clad addition appears to gently slide under the roof eave of the existing home, establishing a seamless connection between old and new.
The clients had a very clear brief for the outdoor areas. The courtyard was to have at least one large palm tree, which would be clearly visible from the living space, and it was important that the space could be viewed from above and also below from the street entry.
The outdoor spaces—including a courtyard with a small pool—were formed by simply removing the original roof toward the end of the construction, allowing dry working conditions for the majority of the construction period.
Up close the clean lines of the steel are apparent.
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
"Fabio is a triathlete and wanted a lap pool, and it also serves as a sort of plunge pool for the family," Sweet says. "It has a mechanical system that essentially turns the pool into a treadmill for his training." Western red cedar was used throughout the interior ceilings, and polished concrete flooring continues outside as pavers.
The 65-foot-long pool extends from the home and stretches along the property. A separate pool house includes another 20-foot dining table and barbecue area.
Opposite the dining room is an outdoor seating area overlooking the lap pool and gardens.
A sense of privacy is conjured by the abundance of trees at the edge of the site.
The home's abundance of glass creates a peaceful dialogue between the indoors and outdoors.
The deck has space for grilling and lounging alongside a lap pool that extends outward to the ocean.
Designed to enjoy life, inside & out.
When taking a vacation is as simple as stepping outside.
When your favorite place for a drink is just steps from your living room...
and your go-to burger joint is in the backyard.
Generously shady roof overhangs provide shelter from the summer heat and oversized doors allow air to move through.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
The lap pool, off the kitchen, is one of the home's most serene zones.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
A view of the pool and a rooftop deck which overlooks the outdoor space.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
A lap pool at the back of the property.
from Pavilion. Backyard overview
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
from the pool looking west into sunset
The outdoor dining and lounge area flows out toward the pool.
A pool and outdoor lounge area that's shaded by trees.
Imagine waking up in a room with a stunning view, eating your breakfast on a terrace, walking to a secluded beach for a short dip in the ocean, then drinking wine near a private pool while watching the sunset. That is exactly what Casa Tiny offers to its guests, who can now rent it through Boutique Homes. The cozy house is located on the Oaxaca Coast in Mexico near Casa Wabi, an artists’ retreat founded by Mexican artist Bosco Sodi.
The shaded pool cabana shares the backside of the living room's dual fireplace.
The pool area also features an outdoor kitchen.
The courtyard in the center of the compound opens with a lovely lap pool.
Each villa is equipped with its own salt-water swimming pool and outdoor shower.
The layout of the three buildings creates a private garden space within the site.
A pool and sun deck on the eastern side of the plot.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
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