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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The guest room's bathroom features a sconce by Lindsey Adelman and all-green tiles. Since this bathroom is also the powder room, the owners wanted it to be fun.
The wall of the master bathroom is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova, paired with tumbled limestone floor tiles from Tera Nova. A Michael Anastassiades Flos pendant light from Living Edge brightens the space. The bespoke vanity was designed by Carter Williamson and built by House by Hart Joinery. "Again, we used timber half-dowels to tie the look in with the kitchen," says Peake.
In the kids’ bath, green hexagon tile from Heath Ceramics is a lovely backdrop for the walnut vanity.
All three bedroom suites come with a soaking tub overlooking ocean views.
Even from the bathtub there are unobstructed views and connection to the lake right outside the windows.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
Garden views can be enjoyed throughout the home—including in the bathroom.
The second bathroom is awash in blue.
A marble-clad bathroom joins the bedroom and overlooks the skylit living area below.
A pattern from Juju Papers gives the walls of the powder room a playful character.
The primary bath features a large clawfoot tub and offers direct outdoor access.
Blue hues continue into the bathroom. The elegant, oversized sink is controlled via the black faucet handle carved into the stone wall.
One of the home's half-bath—referred to as the "Galaxy Powder Room"—is dressed in wallpaper from Graham &amp; Brown and boasts Heath tile on both the floor and walls.
The primary bath has a custom vanity and a textured tile backsplash.
The stone was the driving force behind the powder room design. The grey glass of the custom Lindsey Adelman light connects to the veining and elevates the whole look.
The bathroom cabinetry is also custom-designed by Béar Architects.
Review the number of sinks you need. While two sinks can help ease morning traffic, they also reduce countertop space. Ask yourself: would a double sink with little countertop space be more useful than a single sink with more surface space?
In the powder room on the main floor, &Tradition's Verner Panton-designed Flowerpot VP1 pendant pops against crisp, white subway tiles.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
Whereas most vanities have a mirror above the sink, the Foust Residence bathroom has a window that looks into the trophy room.
Bespoke mosaic tiles in several shades of matte and gloss pink, along with red Bisazza tiles, create a dramatic ombre effect in this bathroom. The light above the bath is a special-edition, red version of the 2LG Studio Capsule collection designed in collaboration with Cameron Design House, who noted that "pink and red aren't a traditional color combination, but they work really well here."
In a bathroom otherwise dominated by the neutral tones of Statuario marble, a powder-pink wall of cabinetry adds a colorful contrast—and creates ample storage to boot.
"The materials and finishes used in the main bath really transformed it from being solely utilitarian into a zen retreat," she says.
A pair of custom, white oak vanities by Tom Appleton stand in the new primary bathroom, which features honed white Carrara marble from North County Tile. A metal-framed mirror from Restoration Hardware, Ethel sconces from Worley’s Lighting, and polished nickel fixtures from Kohler complete the scheme. A Signature Hardware tub sits between.
The three kids share a bathroom that's also located in the attic. The penguin basket is from Bloomingville.
Concrete walls provide privacy in the main bathroom, where the Holtzes installed a deep hinoki cypress soaking tub.
Waterfall concrete sink by Compound Concrete.
“The owner wanted the master bathroom to be spartan but elegant,” says architect Hunter Gundersen. “He came across a recessed tub and loved the idea. There’s something special about descending down into the architecture rather than sitting in an additive object on the architecture.”
A Duravit vanity and Grohe faucet in the bathroom are paired with Catia Black marble tile on the floors, and floor-to-ceiling ceramic subway tile on the walls.
Architectural styles blend in this guest bath painted Eames for Blue by Dunn Edwards.
“Cathie has an incredible love of color,” says Tolkin. “This was an opportunity for engagement that would feel very authentic—this kind of engagement with our clients is vital to what we do.”
New plantings provide privacy for the glass-walled shower in the master bathroom. The matte black fixtures are by Phoenix.
Among Jessy’s favorite original details are the door headers, which are the same width as the doors themselves. A fresh coat of white paint from Sherwin-Williams gives the house a clean look. The bathroom tile is by Heath in French Gray Manganese.
Antarctic White marble from STS Stone makes up the vanity in the principal bath.
“I have been carting this light around in a box for 10 years...it finally has a home!” says Madeleine of the Jorn Utzon ceiling light in the upstairs powder room.
INAX tile is paired with walnut cabinets by Bellwether Millworks in the master bathroom, which also features Ladena sinks and Purist faucets from Kohler. The tab pulls are from Häfele, the Syncro floor tiles from Century, and the Niveous pendant from WAC Lighting.
In the powder room, a Tom Dixon pendant dangles above a Ferguson Badeloft sink. Dreamy blue watercolor wallpaper from Black Crow Studios lines the walls.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
Curved elements in the bathroom create a refreshing, amiable atmosphere. It features quality sanitary fittings and wares from brands like Vola, Hansgrohe and Durvait.
The showpiece in the new bathroom is the floating vanity with an integrated sink carved from a block of Nero Marquina marble.
The master bathroom is located next to the bedroom and also opens up to the sunken courtyard.
The brass fixtures are from Gessie’s GOCCIA series. Brass borders add "a sharp edge to the tiled, curved spaces." The scalloping appears in this space on a large deconstructed scale as well as in the curved detail of the floating vanity.
Concreteworks installed a custom concrete sink in the master bathroom, which is finished with Lacava Signo faucets and surrounding penny tile by Ann Sacks.
“I like creating moments of drama in a home—like the red subway tiles in the powder room—that add impact without taking over the story,” Davis says.
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