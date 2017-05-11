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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/floors : concrete

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom cabinetry is also custom-designed by Béar Architects.
In the powder room on the main floor, &Tradition's Verner Panton-designed Flowerpot VP1 pendant pops against crisp, white subway tiles.
New plantings provide privacy for the glass-walled shower in the master bathroom. The matte black fixtures are by Phoenix.
Among Jessy’s favorite original details are the door headers, which are the same width as the doors themselves. A fresh coat of white paint from Sherwin-Williams gives the house a clean look. The bathroom tile is by Heath in French Gray Manganese.
The master bathroom is located next to the bedroom and also opens up to the sunken courtyard.
Even the master bathroom boasts spectacular views to the south. Vertical-grain oak, with visible knots, is featured throughout the interior to establish a contemporary, rustic aesthetic in reference to the old farmhouses that inspired the home.
Each cabin’s bathroom has a private toilet room, sink, and shower with a floor-to-ceiling window that can be opened while showering to let nature inside. “You can literally bathe in nature,” says designer Taylor Bode. A ladder leads to a loft with a skylight.
The bathroom counter tops are crafted from concrete, which was cast on-site and polished.
The glazed corner detail allows natural light to flood the shower in the master bathroom.
In one of the home's bathrooms, a sink from Lindsey Wherrett Ceramics gracefully sits under a circular mirror from Clearlight Designs. The Ilde Wood S pendant is by David Abad.
The bedroom freely flows into an open bathroom area.
The tiles in the bathrooms are by Clé Tile and Zia Tile.
The art of bathing extends beyond the outdoor spa—a standalone soaking tub in the master bath looks out to the redwoods. The lighting fixtures are from Anthropologie, Serena & Lily, and Warmly.
This bathroom features a custom-designed vanity with Kohler fixtures.
my dream bathroom
guest bathroom with my favorite tile & custom vanity cabinets made by our friend
“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.
The stylish master bath is a mix of beautifully patterned porcelain tiles and wood.
Steel frames house the Hygge Supply cabinetry for all vanities located in each bathroom in the home.
Shower with shower glass and bench in guest bathroom.
One of the kitchen's panel doors opens to reveal a hidden bathroom.
A bathroom draws sunlight in through a translucent, glazed wall.
A Brodware console sink has been integrated on the opposite side of the bed.
Every detail is attended to when it comes to modern bathroom vanities, light included. But an almost indiscernible gold pendant light is all that’s needed in this bathroom that’s full of natural light.
Windows allow natural light to filter into the space and also provide guests with views of the vineyard locale.
This bathtub looks out to the outdoor terrace.
Even the bathroom offers access to the outdoors.
The glazed vertical panels have fine, black silicone lines that define the joints, and solid rosewood frames around the operable windows.
The finish palette in the bathroom relates to the kitchen for consistency.
Concrete floor is water resistant.
east bedroom looking into shared bath
The master bathroom is framed by a glass and varnished steel doorway. Minimal white tiling and concrete floors allow both the original stone walls and graphic geometric glass openings to take center stage.