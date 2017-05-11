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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/tubs : alcove

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Alcove Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

“Cathie has an incredible love of color,” says Tolkin. “This was an opportunity for engagement that would feel very authentic—this kind of engagement with our clients is vital to what we do.”
An Ashanti stool that was "a wedding gift from the designer’s family" rests beside a Wetstyle tub. Hanging above is a Crescent Light by Lee Broom.
A storage-lined hallway leads to the master bedroom.
The master bathroom features cement Cigar Shop tiles by Clé Tile. The tub is made of black-honed absolute granite with plumbing ﬁxtures by Dornbracht. The lighting is the Double Octopus by Autoban for De La Espada.
Large-format porcelain tile wraps the bathroom.
The master bathroom features a coved tile ceiling, a custom walnut vanity, and a large soaking tub.
The master bathroom is a calming oasis of marble. The couple often relax here for a moment of tranquility.
The upstairs bathroom includes a double vanity.
Cement tiles feature prominently in the master bathroom, powder room, and area around the fireplace.
The finish palette in the bathroom relates to the kitchen for consistency.