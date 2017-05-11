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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/walls : marble

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Marble Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A marble-clad bathroom joins the bedroom and overlooks the skylit living area below.
The stone was the driving force behind the powder room design. The grey glass of the custom Lindsey Adelman light connects to the veining and elevates the whole look.
In a bathroom otherwise dominated by the neutral tones of Statuario marble, a powder-pink wall of cabinetry adds a colorful contrast—and creates ample storage to boot.
The guest bath boasts skylights overhead and a giant soaking tub set against a backlit slab of marble.
The master bathroom has a freestanding tub by Randolph Morris. Local artist Tatiana Hockenos painted above the tub in the master bathroom. The shower is separate.
The master bathroom is a calming oasis of marble. The couple often relax here for a moment of tranquility.
Chevron-patterned Carrera marble lines a wall in the bathroom that also features Carrera marble floors and Delta taps.
The marble continues into the shower, while a freestanding tub is set up to take in the view.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
Another bathroom boasts a striking black-and-white patterned tile on the floor and is completed with gold faucets, wooden cabinetry, as well as a contemporary black sink.
A peek at the bathroom finished with plenty of natural stone.
On one side of the cube, black doors that meld with the wall open to reveal an efficient wardrobe and a surprisingly bright marble bedroom.
Smooth, handleless joinery are a classical, but nonetheless creative way to make storage systems beautifully discreet with ample room for storage.
Bathroom
“What could I have that would feel luxurious, would make me feel really great?” muses one of the homeowners. “My husband and I travel a lot in Europe, and we always loved the marble showers. So we put a marble shower up against the window.” The sink and countertop are from Batimat, while the wall-hung vanity is another custom piece by Gepetto.
KALLISTA, Laura Kirar Marble Console Table