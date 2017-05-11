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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/floors : porcelain tile

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
Whereas most vanities have a mirror above the sink, the Foust Residence bathroom has a window that looks into the trophy room.
Architectural styles blend in this guest bath painted Eames for Blue by Dunn Edwards.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
The large master bathroom on the first floor of the main house features a freestanding tub with ocean and forest views.
A previously muggy master bathroom was transformed into a light, open space.
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
The en-suite bathroom features a palette of soft blues, grays, and whites. The geometric tiles are Deco Dusty Blu from the Spritz range by Perini.
Large-format porcelain tile wraps the bathroom.
The master bathroom has a freestanding tub by Randolph Morris. Local artist Tatiana Hockenos painted above the tub in the master bathroom. The shower is separate.
The highlight of the master bathroom suite is the oval-shaped soaking tub with a skylight above. A sliding door leads out to a terrace.
Davey McEathron Architecture installed slim windows to provide a light-filled, yet private, master bathroom in Chelsea House.
Guest Bathroom
Once checked in, guests are encouraged to wind down in the lounge and use the bathrooms to change and prepare for sleep. The bathrooms are located opposite a row of lockers.
The bathroom continues the black perforated theme, and features an asymmetric pitched roof.
Boys Bathroom
Now, the space looks both sophisticated and playful thanks to the addition of whimsical animal-printed wallpaper, marble countertops, tiles from Ann Sacks, and brass pendant lights designed by Cedar & Moss for Rejuvenation.
Master Bathroom
“What could I have that would feel luxurious, would make me feel really great?” muses one of the homeowners. “My husband and I travel a lot in Europe, and we always loved the marble showers. So we put a marble shower up against the window.” The sink and countertop are from Batimat, while the wall-hung vanity is another custom piece by Gepetto.