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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/counters : engineered quartz

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

In the kids’ bath, green hexagon tile from Heath Ceramics is a lovely backdrop for the walnut vanity.
The primary bath has a custom vanity and a textured tile backsplash.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
Among Jessy’s favorite original details are the door headers, which are the same width as the doors themselves. A fresh coat of white paint from Sherwin-Williams gives the house a clean look. The bathroom tile is by Heath in French Gray Manganese.
A walnut vanity is topped with a Silestone White Zeus quartz counter. The pendant lights framing the mirror are from Cedar &amp; Moss and the wallpaper is from Heath Ceramics + Hygge &amp; West. “We decided to add in some pops of color and pattern in the kids' bathroom with the bright tile, and then the master bathroom with that cool wallpaper,” says Foken.
Floral tiles bring pattern and a peaceful color palette to this bathroom.
The powder room is now situated near the entrance. It is clad in panels made of lab-grade, chemical- and water-resistant material.
my dream bathroom
“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.
The stylish master bath is a mix of beautifully patterned porcelain tiles and wood.
Steel frames house the Hygge Supply cabinetry for all vanities located in each bathroom in the home.
Davey McEathron Architecture installed slim windows to provide a light-filled, yet private, master bathroom in Chelsea House.
Modern bathroom vanities with undermount sinks require a larger space. This unique bathroom layout works perfectly with this large vanity.
A skylight pours an abundance of natural light into the master bath, which is outfitted with a Laufen bathtub.
The integrated sink/counter is also by Laufen. The plumbing fixtures are by Zuchetti.
Guest Bathroom
Boys Bathroom
backsplash wall in the powder room with Heath Ceramics tile and Schoolhouse Electric light fixture
Master Bathroom
master bath detail featuring the freestanding soaking tub
“What could I have that would feel luxurious, would make me feel really great?” muses one of the homeowners. “My husband and I travel a lot in Europe, and we always loved the marble showers. So we put a marble shower up against the window.” The sink and countertop are from Batimat, while the wall-hung vanity is another custom piece by Gepetto.