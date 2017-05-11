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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/floors : rug

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The primary bath features a large clawfoot tub and offers direct outdoor access.
The master bath also received a new materials palette, including tile from Mosaic House, lights from Apparatus and Workstead, and tadelakt plaster walls and ceiling, which the designers say "feel simultaneously consistent with other home elements, yet fresh and forward."
The master bathroom is a calming oasis of marble. The couple often relax here for a moment of tranquility.
"Historically, this topmost room would have housed the silk weavers' rooms, but the room is now Zen, one where you might relax into a freestanding tub or sink into a bed of plumped up pillows," says Eayrs.
The stunning master bath.