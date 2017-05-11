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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/floors : travertine

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A guest bathroom.
The new bathroom has a walnut vanity with a limestone counter. The floors are travertine. High windows bring in plentiful natural light, glimpses of treetops, and maintain privacy.
"A lot of the interiors included natural stone—completely unpolished and unsealed that we really wanted rough and exposed," says the firm. "Because the house is so minimal and clean, we wanted to create contrast within it. Unsealed travertine is so much more beautiful and natural than when it’s completely machined over."
Bathroom