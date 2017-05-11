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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/counters : granite

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Granite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
Even the master bathroom boasts spectacular views to the south. Vertical-grain oak, with visible knots, is featured throughout the interior to establish a contemporary, rustic aesthetic in reference to the old farmhouses that inspired the home.
The master bath is fitted out with custom teak cabinetry topped with Aged Petit Granit counters.
One of the bathrooms.