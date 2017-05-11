Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/tubs : drop in

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Drop In Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom cabinetry is also custom-designed by Béar Architects.
Even the master bathroom boasts spectacular views to the south. Vertical-grain oak, with visible knots, is featured throughout the interior to establish a contemporary, rustic aesthetic in reference to the old farmhouses that inspired the home.
The kids' bathroom vanity was custom-designed by Nye with fabrication by Matthew Philip Williams. The mirror, rail, and stool are by Coolican and Company.
Large-format porcelain tile wraps the bathroom.
A peek at the bathroom finished with plenty of natural stone.
The stunning master bath.
Photo Courtesy of Chris Brigham
The master bathroom, outfitted with Bisazza tiling, has a view of the backyard from the tub.
Bathroom
Replacing the old toilet with a wall-hung Duravit model continues the floating theme, which is echoed by the custom recessed magazine caddy. The room’s sole freestanding piece is a glass-sided cabinet from Restoration Hardware. The diamond-shaped tile is from the Dwell collection at Heath Ceramics.
Brigham works primarily with wood and Archuleta had recently been exploring the potential of glass fiber reinforced concrete, so those disparate but complementary materials became the main focus of the project. Together, the warm wood and the clean, minimalist concrete create a “warm and serene space, reminiscent of a spa,” says Brigham.