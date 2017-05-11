All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/lighting : recessed

26 Bathroom Pendant Lighting Recessed Lighting Design Photos And Ideas

In the master bathroom, the scheme recalls the kitchen finishes, with a vanity custom-built out of natural Ashwood by Ébénisterie Gaston Chouinard.
With its high shine and mix of textures, the luxurious bathroom was a big hit with design week guests.
A communal basin made from monolithic granite offcuts forms the centerpiece of the Manzoni bathroom. Copper pendants hang above.
The designers rebuilt the vanity with MAXI Film birch plywood in black, and a Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counter.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
The bathroom features a Brizo Odin shower system and California Faucets. Object & Light pendants hang over the vanity cabinet, and the cabinet drawers are fitted with Made Measure leather tabs.
The guest bathroom features a Gala pendant designed by Rich Brilliant Willing.
Modern bathroom vanities with undermount sinks require a larger space. This unique bathroom layout works perfectly with this large vanity.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
A skylight pours an abundance of natural light into the master bath, which is outfitted with a Laufen bathtub.
The integrated sink/counter is also by Laufen. The plumbing fixtures are by Zuchetti.
New master shower with marble and Kohler fixtures
Guest Bathroom
Boys Bathroom
Now, the space looks both sophisticated and playful thanks to the addition of whimsical animal-printed wallpaper, marble countertops, tiles from Ann Sacks, and brass pendant lights designed by Cedar & Moss for Rejuvenation.
On one side of the cube, black doors that meld with the wall open to reveal an efficient wardrobe and a surprisingly bright marble bedroom.
#bath&spa #masterbath #skylight #lighting #indoor #interior #sink #faucet #tub #tile #shower #Brizo #SlabHaus #wood #mirror #modern #Foundry12
Electrochromic glass windows

A comfortable bathroom is a key source of tranquility in your home. Whether sleek and minimal or bursting with colorful tiles, a curated modern bathroom impresses residents and guests alike. Find inspiration to create your own personal oasis with these projects featuring popular counter materials like marble, quartz, and wood; flooring options like ceramic, hardwood, and concrete; and a huge variety of sink, tub, and shower options.