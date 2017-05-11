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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/lighting : recessed

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
Whereas most vanities have a mirror above the sink, the Foust Residence bathroom has a window that looks into the trophy room.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
Even the master bathroom boasts spectacular views to the south. Vertical-grain oak, with visible knots, is featured throughout the interior to establish a contemporary, rustic aesthetic in reference to the old farmhouses that inspired the home.
Each cabin’s bathroom has a private toilet room, sink, and shower with a floor-to-ceiling window that can be opened while showering to let nature inside. “You can literally bathe in nature,” says designer Taylor Bode. A ladder leads to a loft with a skylight.
The large master bathroom on the first floor of the main house features a freestanding tub with ocean and forest views.
The new bathroom has a walnut vanity with a limestone counter. The floors are travertine. High windows bring in plentiful natural light, glimpses of treetops, and maintain privacy.
In the master bathroom, the scheme recalls the kitchen finishes, with a vanity custom-built out of natural Ashwood by Ébénisterie Gaston Chouinard.
With its high shine and mix of textures, the luxurious bathroom was a big hit with design week guests.
A communal basin made from monolithic granite offcuts forms the centerpiece of the Manzoni bathroom. Copper pendants hang above.
The designers rebuilt the vanity with MAXI Film birch plywood in black, and a Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counter.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
The bathroom features a Brizo Odin shower system and California Faucets. Object & Light pendants hang over the vanity cabinet, and the cabinet drawers are fitted with Made Measure leather tabs.
The guest bathroom features a Gala pendant designed by Rich Brilliant Willing.
Modern bathroom vanities with undermount sinks require a larger space. This unique bathroom layout works perfectly with this large vanity.
Sinks and a toilet from Laufen’s Il Bagno Alessi line add a sculptural presence to the master bathroom.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
A skylight pours an abundance of natural light into the master bath, which is outfitted with a Laufen bathtub.
The integrated sink/counter is also by Laufen. The plumbing fixtures are by Zuchetti.
New master shower with marble and Kohler fixtures
Guest Bathroom
Boys Bathroom
Now, the space looks both sophisticated and playful thanks to the addition of whimsical animal-printed wallpaper, marble countertops, tiles from Ann Sacks, and brass pendant lights designed by Cedar & Moss for Rejuvenation.
On one side of the cube, black doors that meld with the wall open to reveal an efficient wardrobe and a surprisingly bright marble bedroom.
#bath&spa #masterbath #skylight #lighting #indoor #interior #sink #faucet #tub #tile #shower #Brizo #SlabHaus #wood #mirror #modern #Foundry12
Electrochromic glass windows