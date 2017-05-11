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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/toilets : two piece

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Two Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

In the smaller bathroom, Rossi embraced the cozy with dark paint and subway tile.
Guest bathroom with wood grate floor and shelving.
Master bath wet room with views of trees.
A combination of crisp white walls and funky floor tile lends big personality to this bathroom.
One of the kitchen's panel doors opens to reveal a hidden bathroom.
The bathroom is fitted out with Tudo & Co pendant lights, a Caroma Urbane toilet, Studio Bagno Manhattan basins, and Phoenix Vivid tapware.
Cement tiles feature prominently in the master bathroom, powder room, and area around the fireplace.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
The total cost of the project from demolition to the purchasing of brand new bedsheets was $567,996.
White subway tiles and dark grout give the new bathroom a crisp, clean look.
#bath&spa #masterbath #skylight #lighting #indoor #interior #sink #faucet #tub #tile #shower #Brizo #SlabHaus #wood #mirror #modern #Foundry12
“What could I have that would feel luxurious, would make me feel really great?” muses one of the homeowners. “My husband and I travel a lot in Europe, and we always loved the marble showers. So we put a marble shower up against the window.” The sink and countertop are from Batimat, while the wall-hung vanity is another custom piece by Gepetto.