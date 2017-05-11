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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/floors : medium hardwood

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

All three bedroom suites come with a soaking tub overlooking ocean views.
The primary bath features a large clawfoot tub and offers direct outdoor access.
“I have been carting this light around in a box for 10 years...it finally has a home!” says Madeleine of the Jorn Utzon ceiling light in the upstairs powder room.
Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
A beautifully renovated apartment in the capital of Sicily echoes the colors and textures of the sea. The bathroom in particular evokes water, with textured tadelakt cement and Wet System Wall & Deco wallpaper.
A guest bathroom includes cabinetry built by the couple.
Guest bathroom with wood grate floor and shelving.
Master bath wet room with views of trees.
The large floating bathtub invites relaxation and serenity.
Divided master bedroom and bathroom
The master bathroom features a coved tile ceiling, a custom walnut vanity, and a large soaking tub.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
Modern bathroom vanities with undermount sinks require a larger space. This unique bathroom layout works perfectly with this large vanity.
The second floor powder room reflects the glass bridge above.
Windows allow natural light to filter into the space and also provide guests with views of the vineyard locale.
The angled tile floor-pad designates the entrance to the bathtub area.
backsplash wall in the powder room with Heath Ceramics tile and Schoolhouse Electric light fixture
“This collection blends together industrial and minimalist style, while also responding to the demand for furnishings that can fit into smaller, urban spaces—such as apartment or guest baths, as well as powder rooms,” says Mark Wolinsky, President of WETSTYLE.
The deluxe
Nushu describes the results on their website: "The interior brings to fore the building's sometimes quirky original structure, and maximizes natural light, views, and an expansive floor plate." Finished guest rooms were then named for local literary luminaries such as Upton Sinclair, Sandra Cisneros, and Saul Bellow.
In the master bathroom, custom vanities made of Baltic birch face a Soiree tub by Toto.
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C2 vanity by Wetstyle From $2,195 Designed by Pierre Belanger with Wetstyle Design Lab, the industrial-looking C2 vanity is made of an stainless steel frame with rungs on either side for hanging accessories. It comes in two sizes, 24 and 30 inches, and has an optional matte-black finish.
The master bathroom, outfitted with Bisazza tiling, has a view of the backyard from the tub.
In the bathroom, a teak live-edge countertop and custom yellow cabinet support a double wash basin by Duravit. A mirror from Restoration Hardware hangs below custom lights, designed by the homeowner for a steampunk look.
Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.