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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/floors : slate

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Even from the bathtub there are unobstructed views and connection to the lake right outside the windows.
Custom brass plant shelves and custom tile adorns the master bathroom.
The master bathroom is a calming oasis of marble. The couple often relax here for a moment of tranquility.
In the master bathroom, dark stone differentiates the space from the rest of the bright interiors. All bathrooms include electric underfloor heating.
The guest bathroom features a Gala pendant designed by Rich Brilliant Willing.