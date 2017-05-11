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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/lighting : accent

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

New plantings provide privacy for the glass-walled shower in the master bathroom. The matte black fixtures are by Phoenix.
In the smaller bathroom, Rossi embraced the cozy with dark paint and subway tile.
The new bathroom has a walnut vanity with a limestone counter. The floors are travertine. High windows bring in plentiful natural light, glimpses of treetops, and maintain privacy.
The master bathroom has a freestanding tub by Randolph Morris. Local artist Tatiana Hockenos painted above the tub in the master bathroom. The shower is separate.
The guest bathroom.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
Canny 'The New' Powder Room