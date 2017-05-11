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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/walls : porcelain tile

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Porcelain Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The wall of the master bathroom is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova, paired with tumbled limestone floor tiles from Tera Nova. A Michael Anastassiades Flos pendant light from Living Edge brightens the space. The bespoke vanity was designed by Carter Williamson and built by House by Hart Joinery. "Again, we used timber half-dowels to tie the look in with the kitchen," says Peake.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
One of the home's half-bath—referred to as the "Galaxy Powder Room"—is dressed in wallpaper from Graham &amp; Brown and boasts Heath tile on both the floor and walls.
Whereas most vanities have a mirror above the sink, the Foust Residence bathroom has a window that looks into the trophy room.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
The brass fixtures are from Gessie’s GOCCIA series. Brass borders add "a sharp edge to the tiled, curved spaces." The scalloping appears in this space on a large deconstructed scale as well as in the curved detail of the floating vanity.
The master bath has a polka-dot soaking tub, and it opens to a dressing area.
The en-suite bathroom features a palette of soft blues, grays, and whites. The geometric tiles are Deco Dusty Blu from the Spritz range by Perini.
Large-format porcelain tile wraps the bathroom.
The guest bath boasts skylights overhead and a giant soaking tub set against a backlit slab of marble.
The stylish master bath is a mix of beautifully patterned porcelain tiles and wood.
The dramatic, handmade, black concrete soaking tub is from Boyd Alternatives, a local Victorian company that produces handmade baths. The color is an addition to the concrete mix.
The minimalist bathroom provides a calm, introspective experience.
Modern bathroom vanities with undermount sinks require a larger space. This unique bathroom layout works perfectly with this large vanity.
The second floor powder room reflects the glass bridge above.
A Brodware console sink has been integrated on the opposite side of the bed.
New master shower with marble and Kohler fixtures
Boys Bathroom