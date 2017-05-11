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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/sinks : wall mount

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Wall Mount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The primary bath features a large clawfoot tub and offers direct outdoor access.
One of the home's half-bath—referred to as the "Galaxy Powder Room"—is dressed in wallpaper from Graham &amp; Brown and boasts Heath tile on both the floor and walls.
In the powder room on the main floor, &Tradition's Verner Panton-designed Flowerpot VP1 pendant pops against crisp, white subway tiles.
In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
In a bathroom otherwise dominated by the neutral tones of Statuario marble, a powder-pink wall of cabinetry adds a colorful contrast—and creates ample storage to boot.
The three kids share a bathroom that's also located in the attic. The penguin basket is from Bloomingville.
Waterfall concrete sink by Compound Concrete.
A Duravit vanity and Grohe faucet in the bathroom are paired with Catia Black marble tile on the floors, and floor-to-ceiling ceramic subway tile on the walls.
The showpiece in the new bathroom is the floating vanity with an integrated sink carved from a block of Nero Marquina marble.
The brass fixtures are from Gessie’s GOCCIA series. Brass borders add "a sharp edge to the tiled, curved spaces." The scalloping appears in this space on a large deconstructed scale as well as in the curved detail of the floating vanity.
Concreteworks installed a custom concrete sink in the master bathroom, which is finished with Lacava Signo faucets and surrounding penny tile by Ann Sacks.
The master bathroom features cement Cigar Shop tiles by Clé Tile. The tub is made of black-honed absolute granite with plumbing ﬁxtures by Dornbracht. The lighting is the Double Octopus by Autoban for De La Espada.
The bedroom freely flows into an open bathroom area.
Above the Kohler toilet hangs a custom cabinet by Barrett Karber. The contemporary mirror and shelf were also made by the furniture designer.
A Duravit sink is paired with a Kohler faucet.
In the downstairs bedroom, the closet was transformed into a full bath.
The master bathroom has a freestanding tub by Randolph Morris. Local artist Tatiana Hockenos painted above the tub in the master bathroom. The shower is separate.
The minimalist bathroom provides a calm, introspective experience.
In 2018, this property was gently refreshed with a new "free-spirited" bathroom, with a sizable double vanity. Two circular mirrors catch the eye, standing out among the tall, rectangular windows behind.
A Brodware console sink has been integrated on the opposite side of the bed.
The lighting fixture were made by Studio Wok.
Once checked in, guests are encouraged to wind down in the lounge and use the bathrooms to change and prepare for sleep. The bathrooms are located opposite a row of lockers.
Furniture, decor, and artwork were kept to a minimum and carefully chosen to complement the pure and practical theme of the retreat. For instance, a transitional space with a window box daybed was created adjacent to the master bedroom as a buffer between the public and private areas, so a bedroom door wasn’t needed.
The angled tile floor-pad designates the entrance to the bathtub area.
A beautifully designed, light-filled bathroom features a deep Victoria + Albert freestanding tub, an original marble mantle, a large black marble-topped vanity, and an encaustic concrete-tiled floor.
On one side of the cube, black doors that meld with the wall open to reveal an efficient wardrobe and a surprisingly bright marble bedroom.
For guest bathrooms, where only minimal storage systems are needed, why not go light and vertical with a modular floor-mounted Autopole shelf system with a mirror, soap dish, hand towels, and a tray hang by Alu that frees up floor space.
Smooth, handleless joinery are a classical, but nonetheless creative way to make storage systems beautifully discreet with ample room for storage.
White subway tiles and dark grout give the new bathroom a crisp, clean look.
The finish palette in the bathroom relates to the kitchen for consistency.
“This collection blends together industrial and minimalist style, while also responding to the demand for furnishings that can fit into smaller, urban spaces—such as apartment or guest baths, as well as powder rooms,” says Mark Wolinsky, President of WETSTYLE.
The bathtub is by Victoria + Albert and the Terre Ruggine tiles are by Iris Ceramica.
Nushu describes the results on their website: "The interior brings to fore the building's sometimes quirky original structure, and maximizes natural light, views, and an expansive floor plate." Finished guest rooms were then named for local literary luminaries such as Upton Sinclair, Sandra Cisneros, and Saul Bellow.
A mirror placed across the rear wall of the bathroom allows users to experience the original length of the school hallway.
The five original lavatories were updated and integrated into the new bathing area.
Glass bulbs serve as vases and pots for flowers and small plant.
Bathroom
Bathroom Shower
KALLISTA, Laura Kirar Marble Console Table
Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.