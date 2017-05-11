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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The guest room's bathroom features a sconce by Lindsey Adelman and all-green tiles. Since this bathroom is also the powder room, the owners wanted it to be fun.
The primary bath has a custom vanity and a textured tile backsplash.
The bathroom cabinetry is also custom-designed by Béar Architects.
Whereas most vanities have a mirror above the sink, the Foust Residence bathroom has a window that looks into the trophy room.
A pair of custom, white oak vanities by Tom Appleton stand in the new primary bathroom, which features honed white Carrara marble from North County Tile. A metal-framed mirror from Restoration Hardware, Ethel sconces from Worley’s Lighting, and polished nickel fixtures from Kohler complete the scheme. A Signature Hardware tub sits between.
“Cathie has an incredible love of color,” says Tolkin. “This was an opportunity for engagement that would feel very authentic—this kind of engagement with our clients is vital to what we do.”
New plantings provide privacy for the glass-walled shower in the master bathroom. The matte black fixtures are by Phoenix.
Curved elements in the bathroom create a refreshing, amiable atmosphere. It features quality sanitary fittings and wares from brands like Vola, Hansgrohe and Durvait.
Even the master bathroom boasts spectacular views to the south. Vertical-grain oak, with visible knots, is featured throughout the interior to establish a contemporary, rustic aesthetic in reference to the old farmhouses that inspired the home.
Floral tiles bring pattern and a peaceful color palette to this bathroom.
The bathroom counter tops are crafted from concrete, which was cast on-site and polished.
The glazed corner detail allows natural light to flood the shower in the master bathroom.
The tiles in the bathrooms are by Clé Tile and Zia Tile.
This bathroom features a custom-designed vanity with Kohler fixtures.
The powder room is now situated near the entrance. It is clad in panels made of lab-grade, chemical- and water-resistant material.
The bathroom's dark wood features mirror those in the kitchen, which is in keeping with Shea's goal to have a cohesive palette throughout.
The flooring—purple jade marble tile from Creekside Tile—is the show-stopper in the master bath. There's also a custom vanity and a Top Bath tub.
The funky master bath features stained white oak cabinetry by Eby Construction, Fantini fixtures, and a deep soaking tub. Mosaic tile, laid in a graphic pattern, echoes the angles of the abstract pendant light.
A guest bathroom is awash in blush for a lighter departure from the other, featuring a Concrete Collaborative countertop and hardware and sconces from Park Studio LA.
The kids' bathroom vanity was custom-designed by Nye with fabrication by Matthew Philip Williams. The mirror, rail, and stool are by Coolican and Company.
The powder bath also has a touch of whimsy with another pattern from Ellie Kishimoto, an Italian Fantini faucet in a custom powder-coat ,and white subway ceramic tiles.
The sleek and moody new powder room is lined from floor to ceiling with handmade, metallic black tiles from Heath Ceramics and features a floating custom console of slightly pink Rosa Aurora stone and a smoke mirror. In juxtaposition, the new cloak room across from the bathroom has powdery pink lacquer built-ins, integrated LED lighting, and flamingo wallpaper.
With its high shine and mix of textures, the luxurious bathroom was a big hit with design week guests.
A communal basin made from monolithic granite offcuts forms the centerpiece of the Manzoni bathroom. Copper pendants hang above.
Barker mixed inexpensive subway tiles with an expensive marble slab in the master bathroom. The mix of high and low pieces defines the style of this home.
The master bath also received a new materials palette, including tile from Mosaic House, lights from Apparatus and Workstead, and tadelakt plaster walls and ceiling, which the designers say "feel simultaneously consistent with other home elements, yet fresh and forward."
A combination of crisp white walls and funky floor tile lends big personality to this bathroom.
The upstairs bathroom includes a double vanity.
Cement tiles feature prominently in the master bathroom, powder room, and area around the fireplace.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
Every detail is attended to when it comes to modern bathroom vanities, light included. But an almost indiscernible gold pendant light is all that’s needed in this bathroom that’s full of natural light.
Subway tiles have been laid in a vertical pattern in the bathroom to echo the height of the palm trees just outside this area.
On one side of the cube, black doors that meld with the wall open to reveal an efficient wardrobe and a surprisingly bright marble bedroom.
View from the bedroom towards the living zone.
The Jungle bathroom at the Monkey Tree hotel in Palm Springs. Accessories and art like the roadrunner needlepoint wall hanging were largely "made by regular people and found in vintage stores," Kathy says.
A mirror placed across the rear wall of the bathroom allows users to experience the original length of the school hallway.
The five original lavatories were updated and integrated into the new bathing area.
In the master bathroom, custom vanities made of Baltic birch face a Soiree tub by Toto.
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The master bathroom, outfitted with Bisazza tiling, has a view of the backyard from the tub.
Bathroom