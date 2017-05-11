All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/sinks : vessel

51 Bathroom Pendant Lighting Vessel Sinks Design Photos And Ideas

"A lot of the interiors included natural stone—completely unpolished and unsealed that we really wanted rough and exposed," says the firm. "Because the house is so minimal and clean, we wanted to create contrast within it. Unsealed travertine is so much more beautiful and natural than when it’s completely machined over."
Featuring lush greenery, an indoor fireplace, and a spacious soaking tub, the renovated silo is a spa-like oasis.
The designers rebuilt the vanity with MAXI Film birch plywood in black, and a Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counter.
Chevron-patterned Carrera marble lines a wall in the bathroom that also features Carrera marble floors and Delta taps.
White ceramic tiles by Waterworks line the bathroom walls. The floors, also by Waterworks, are honed Carrara marble. The sink with an integrated top is by Duravit.
Re-thinking the typical separation of spaces, the master bath is open to the master bedroom, separated by a partition wall and textured glazing. Contemporary closet solutions flank the other side.
The bathroom is fitted out with Tudo & Co pendant lights, a Caroma Urbane toilet, Studio Bagno Manhattan basins, and Phoenix Vivid tapware.
In the master bathroom, dark stone differentiates the space from the rest of the bright interiors. All bathrooms include electric underfloor heating.
The bathroom features clean, modern finishes.
Davey McEathron Architecture installed slim windows to provide a light-filled, yet private, master bathroom in Chelsea House.
The guest bathroom features a Gala pendant designed by Rich Brilliant Willing.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
The bathroom fixtures include Waterworks, Duravit, Kohler, and Geberit.
Another bathroom boasts a striking black-and-white patterned tile on the floor and is completed with gold faucets, wooden cabinetry, as well as a contemporary black sink.
This photo and the next are two very different modern bathroom vanities with mirrors. Here, a Rejuvenation mirror with brass accents reflects those throughout the guesthouse, including in the Waterworks taps and Workstead pendants.
The second floor powder room reflects the glass bridge above.
A skylight pours an abundance of natural light into the master bath, which is outfitted with a Laufen bathtub.
A glass wall separates the ensuite bathroom from the bedroom, allowing additional natural light to flood the space. A curtain can be drawn along this wall when privacy is needed.
The integrated sink/counter is also by Laufen. The plumbing fixtures are by Zuchetti.
Guest Bathroom
Guest Bathroom
Canny 'The New' Powder Room
The total cost of the project from demolition to the purchasing of brand new bedsheets was $567,996.
"Historically, this topmost room would have housed the silk weavers' rooms, but the room is now Zen, one where you might relax into a freestanding tub or sink into a bed of plumped up pillows," says Eayrs.
In a bathroom, a credenza found on Etsy was topped with marble and converted to a vanity. Tulum tile from the Cement Tile Shop covers the floors while elongated subway tile, laid in a vertical grid, updates the walls. Schoolhouse Electric pendants complete the look.
Even the bathroom offers access to the outdoors.
The glazed vertical panels have fine, black silicone lines that define the joints, and solid rosewood frames around the operable windows.
If you have a bathroom with tight corners, follow Omer Arbel Office Inc.'s lead and make good use of tricky nooks to showcase beautiful joinery, like they did for this angular home in a Canadian hayfield.
Portable salon trolleys under a vanity are a cool and unusual choice for bathroom storage. And it you can always move it to different areas of your bathroom to suit changing needs.
backsplash wall in the powder room with Heath Ceramics tile and Schoolhouse Electric light fixture
In the master bathroom, a BainUltra Essencia freestanding tub with an Axor Starck filler offers a perch for the couple’s granddaughter Arabella and her cousin Alexandra. The built-in vanity is made of the same ApplePly material as the kitchen cabinetry.
The bathroom occupies the highest chamber of the tower. A vintage pendant purchased from Skinflint Design hangs above a copper sink by William Holland.
“The old living room and balcony on the sixth floor were transformed into the master bedroom with an en-suite open bathroom,” Hammer said. Flos lighting illuminates the space above the vanity.
In the bathroom, a teak live-edge countertop and custom yellow cabinet support a double wash basin by Duravit. A mirror from Restoration Hardware hangs below custom lights, designed by the homeowner for a steampunk look.
east bedroom looking into shared bath
The master bathroom is framed by a glass and varnished steel doorway. Minimal white tiling and concrete floors allow both the original stone walls and graphic geometric glass openings to take center stage.
Powder room

