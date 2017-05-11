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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/walls : stone tile

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Stone Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The master bathroom has a freestanding tub by Randolph Morris. Local artist Tatiana Hockenos painted above the tub in the master bathroom. The shower is separate.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
The bathroom is fitted out with Tudo & Co pendant lights, a Caroma Urbane toilet, Studio Bagno Manhattan basins, and Phoenix Vivid tapware.
In the master bathroom, dark stone differentiates the space from the rest of the bright interiors. All bathrooms include electric underfloor heating.
The guest bathroom features a Gala pendant designed by Rich Brilliant Willing.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
Windows allow natural light to filter into the space and also provide guests with views of the vineyard locale.
Master Bathroom
master bath detail featuring the freestanding soaking tub