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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/walls : concrete

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Concrete Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom counter tops are crafted from concrete, which was cast on-site and polished.
The glazed corner detail allows natural light to flood the shower in the master bathroom.
With its high shine and mix of textures, the luxurious bathroom was a big hit with design week guests.
One of the kitchen's panel doors opens to reveal a hidden bathroom.
The bathroom maintains a sense of outdoor living with the large clerestory window.
Portable salon trolleys under a vanity are a cool and unusual choice for bathroom storage. And it you can always move it to different areas of your bathroom to suit changing needs.
C2 vanity by Wetstyle From $2,195 Designed by Pierre Belanger with Wetstyle Design Lab, the industrial-looking C2 vanity is made of an stainless steel frame with rungs on either side for hanging accessories. It comes in two sizes, 24 and 30 inches, and has an optional matte-black finish.