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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/lighting : ceiling

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the kids’ bath, green hexagon tile from Heath Ceramics is a lovely backdrop for the walnut vanity.
Even from the bathtub there are unobstructed views and connection to the lake right outside the windows.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
The bathroom cabinetry is also custom-designed by Béar Architects.
Review the number of sinks you need. While two sinks can help ease morning traffic, they also reduce countertop space. Ask yourself: would a double sink with little countertop space be more useful than a single sink with more surface space?
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
“The owner wanted the master bathroom to be spartan but elegant,” says architect Hunter Gundersen. “He came across a recessed tub and loved the idea. There’s something special about descending down into the architecture rather than sitting in an additive object on the architecture.”
“Cathie has an incredible love of color,” says Tolkin. “This was an opportunity for engagement that would feel very authentic—this kind of engagement with our clients is vital to what we do.”
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
The master bathroom is located next to the bedroom and also opens up to the sunken courtyard.
Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
Even the master bathroom boasts spectacular views to the south. Vertical-grain oak, with visible knots, is featured throughout the interior to establish a contemporary, rustic aesthetic in reference to the old farmhouses that inspired the home.
Each cabin’s bathroom has a private toilet room, sink, and shower with a floor-to-ceiling window that can be opened while showering to let nature inside. “You can literally bathe in nature,” says designer Taylor Bode. A ladder leads to a loft with a skylight.
The large master bathroom on the first floor of the main house features a freestanding tub with ocean and forest views.
A walnut vanity is topped with a Silestone White Zeus quartz counter. The pendant lights framing the mirror are from Cedar &amp; Moss and the wallpaper is from Heath Ceramics + Hygge &amp; West. “We decided to add in some pops of color and pattern in the kids' bathroom with the bright tile, and then the master bathroom with that cool wallpaper,” says Foken.
Custom brass plant shelves and custom tile adorns the master bathroom.
The bathroom has a richly textured material palette, including a copper towel rack, natural stone basin, and white ceramic tiles. The painting reflected in the mirror depicts draumstafir, magical Nordic staves.
The flooring—purple jade marble tile from Creekside Tile—is the show-stopper in the master bath. There's also a custom vanity and a Top Bath tub.
Wei outfitted the room with Heath Ceramics wallpaper from Hygge &amp; West. “I'm just generally big into wallpaper and especially in powder rooms,” says Wei. Blue accents and plywood details are repeated throughout the home to create a consistent throughline.
The en-suite bathroom features a palette of soft blues, grays, and whites. The geometric tiles are Deco Dusty Blu from the Spritz range by Perini.
The powder bath also has a touch of whimsy with another pattern from Ellie Kishimoto, an Italian Fantini faucet in a custom powder-coat ,and white subway ceramic tiles.
Guest bathroom with wood grate floor and shelving.
Master bath wet room with views of trees.
In the master bathroom, the scheme recalls the kitchen finishes, with a vanity custom-built out of natural Ashwood by Ébénisterie Gaston Chouinard.
"A lot of the interiors included natural stone—completely unpolished and unsealed that we really wanted rough and exposed," says the firm. "Because the house is so minimal and clean, we wanted to create contrast within it. Unsealed travertine is so much more beautiful and natural than when it’s completely machined over."
The designers rebuilt the vanity with MAXI Film birch plywood in black, and a Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counter.
Barker mixed inexpensive subway tiles with an expensive marble slab in the master bathroom. The mix of high and low pieces defines the style of this home.
The bathroom features a Brizo Odin shower system and California Faucets. Object & Light pendants hang over the vanity cabinet, and the cabinet drawers are fitted with Made Measure leather tabs.
The upstairs bathroom includes a double vanity.
The marble continues into the shower, while a freestanding tub is set up to take in the view.
In the master bathroom, the Clé Tile floor, custom walnut vanity, and marble counter fashion a luxe retreat. Lighting is from a mix of manufacturers, including One Forty Three, Rejuvenation, Cedar & Moss, and Atelier de Troupe. The faucet is from Watermark.
Every detail is attended to when it comes to modern bathroom vanities, light included. But an almost indiscernible gold pendant light is all that’s needed in this bathroom that’s full of natural light.
New master shower with marble and Kohler fixtures
Guest Bathroom
Canny 'The New' Powder Room
Boys Bathroom
Even the bathroom offers access to the outdoors.
The toilet is hidden behind a tiled wall-partition at the foot of the tub.
The stunning master bath.
In the master bathroom, custom vanities made of Baltic birch face a Soiree tub by Toto.
Architect Barbara Bestor added a striped floor of Santander Granada Tile, Douglas Fir cladding, and Granada Serengeti tile flipped to create a one-of-a-kind pattern on the wall.
In the master bath, a Duna pendant by El Torrent hangs above a Blu Stone tub.
Bathroom
Master Bathroom
master bath detail featuring the freestanding soaking tub
Concrete floor is water resistant.
Replacing the old toilet with a wall-hung Duravit model continues the floating theme, which is echoed by the custom recessed magazine caddy. The room’s sole freestanding piece is a glass-sided cabinet from Restoration Hardware. The diamond-shaped tile is from the Dwell collection at Heath Ceramics.
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