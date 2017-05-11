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All Photos/bath/lighting : pendant/counters : concrete

Bathroom Pendant Lighting Concrete Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
Whereas most vanities have a mirror above the sink, the Foust Residence bathroom has a window that looks into the trophy room.
Waterfall concrete sink by Compound Concrete.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
The master bathroom is located next to the bedroom and also opens up to the sunken courtyard.
Concreteworks installed a custom concrete sink in the master bathroom, which is finished with Lacava Signo faucets and surrounding penny tile by Ann Sacks.
The bedroom freely flows into an open bathroom area.
guest bathroom with my favorite tile & custom vanity cabinets made by our friend
A guest bathroom is awash in blush for a lighter departure from the other, featuring a Concrete Collaborative countertop and hardware and sconces from Park Studio LA.
Divided master bedroom and bathroom
The designers rebuilt the vanity with MAXI Film birch plywood in black, and a Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counter.
The master bath also received a new materials palette, including tile from Mosaic House, lights from Apparatus and Workstead, and tadelakt plaster walls and ceiling, which the designers say "feel simultaneously consistent with other home elements, yet fresh and forward."
#bath&spa #masterbath #skylight #lighting #indoor #interior #sink #faucet #tub #tile #shower #Brizo #SlabHaus #wood #mirror #modern #Foundry12